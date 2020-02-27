Sotheby’s announces revised schedule for Hong Kong spring 2020 sale

In response to the Coronavirus outbreak, some of Sotheby’s Hong Kong spring art auctions are postponed until July and others will take place in New York in April.

The Modern Art Evening sale, starring works from Sanyu and Zao Wou-Ki is scheduled for April 16th in New York. Also relocated in New York on April 16th are the Contemporary Art Evening and Day Sales, which feature works from David Hockney, Yoshitomo Nara, Fang Lujin, and Yue Minjun, Yayoi Kusama, and others.

The auctions pushed until July in Hong Kong include Fine Classical Chinese Paintings, Finest and Rarest Wines, and others. The exhibitions to be held in July were selected based on “the nature of the property and collectors,” says Sotheby’s Asia CEO, Kevin Ching in a statement. You can monitor the schedule to stay up to date in the case of more agenda revisions.

The participation of clients from Asia was taken into account in the company’s decision to relocate to New York.

“We have scheduled these sales at times that will make it easy for our clients in Asia to participate and our global team stands ready to activate the international market for the great works of art we have assembled,” says Ching on February 24ths. Sotheby’s plans to return to the regular agenda for Hong Kong in the fall, says Ching.

Sotheby’s says they extend their empathy and support to those most affected by Coronavirus at this time.

