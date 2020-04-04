toggle menu
Arts > Life imitates art: Museums during Coronavirus

Arts

Life imitates art: Museums during Coronavirus

Life imitates art: Museums during Coronavirus

04 avril 2020 | PAR O NEALL Libby

From creating virtual exhibitions to finding new ways to interact with art-enthusiasts online, museums across the world keep creativity alive. Museums are finding creative ways to maintain audiences and entertain idle minds using their websites and social media.

Museums Thank Health Heroes

Health care workers are hard at work fighting the pandemic, but museums made sure that they were not left out of the virtual fun. The National Museum of Women in the Arts in Washington, DC started the #MuseumsThankHealthHeroes trend on Twitter, which involves sharing a medical-themed art from their collection and words expressing gratitude to health workers. Many museums across the world have participated.

L.A. ‘s Getty Museum Social Media Challenge

The Getty Museum in California gave art-enthusiasts a quest: using the items already in their home, art-lovers were to try to recreate famous artworks. The challenge exploded on Instagram, as many people are stuck at home looking for ways to entertain themselves. This recreation captures the reality of quarantine:

More interactive art

Aside from online gallery tours, some institutions have gone above and beyond to create online content. The Brussels Comics Art Museum is using their Instagram to hold meetings on a different topic each day of the week. 

The Victoria & Albert design museum in London has a fun Design a Wig activity on its website that allows users to try their hand at 18th-century hair-dos. 

Finally, the Réunion des musées nationaux-Grand Palais website has plenty of online activities from quizzes to puzzles to Youtube videos, you’ll never have a dull moment. 

 

Visuals: Twitter & Instagram.

O NEALL Libby

