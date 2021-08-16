Soutenez Toute La Culture AGENDA Boutique Vos événements
Boutique
AGENDA
Actu
Spectacles
Musique
Cinema
Arts
Livres
Tendances
Lieux
Concours
Arts > Expos > Reportage dessiné sur la Côte d’Azur
Expos
Agenda culturel de la semaine du 16 août
Reportage dessiné sur la Côte d’Azur
Laetitia Larralde
Architecte d'intérieur de formation, auteure de bande dessinée (Tambour battant, le Cri du Magouillat...)et fan absolue du Japon. Certains disent qu'un jour, je resterai là-bas... J'écris sur la bande dessinée, les expositions, et tout ce qui a trait au Japon. www.instagram.com/laetitiaillustration/

Articles liés

Publier un commentaire

Votre adresse email ne sera pas publiée.

Votre adresse e-mail ne sera pas publiée. Les champs obligatoires sont indiqués avec *


DOSSIERS de la rédaction

+ De dossiers
Soutenez Toute La Culture