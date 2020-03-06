Pink Umbrella skies in Paris

Paris’ latest outdoor art installation has quickly become one of the most Instagrammable spots in the city. The pink umbrellas creating a canopy on Rue Royale in the 8th district of Paris are the work of Portuguese artist, Patricia Cunha.

Cunha drew inspiration for the rose-tinted umbrella display from the famous quote from Audrey Hepburn:

“I believe in pink. I believe that laughing is the best calorie burner. I believe in kissing, kissing a lot. I believe in being strong when everything seems to be going wrong. I believe that happy girls are the prettiest girls. I believe that tomorrow is another day and I believe in miracles.”

And who better to draw inspiration from than Audrey Hepburn, known for her grace and elegance and of course, her love for Paris.

The installation is one of many; other locations include but are not limited to Dubai, Athens, Istanbul, and Dublin.

Different cities have different colored umbrella installations. The pink we see in Paris is a symbol of happiness for Cunha. Her bright installation comes at an ideal time as winter comes to a close and spring begins to flourish.

The installation is only expected to remain until May 3rd, so be sure to get the perfect shot for your Instagram before then.

Visual: © Audrey Hettinger