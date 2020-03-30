U.S. Version: Culture from the safety of your couch

As the quarantine mandates continue to lengthen, perhaps you are running thin on ways to keep yourself entertained. Just like in Europe, many cultural institutions in the U.S. are uploading and streaming content through the COVID-19 crisis for your viewing pleasure.

Exhibitions

The Whitney in New York has over 25,000 works on display in its online gallery. You can also check out their current exhibitions which include Vida Americana: Mexican Muralists Remake American Art, Cauleen Smith: Mutualities, Agnes Pelton: Desert Transcendentalist, and Salman Toor: How Will I Know.

Pace, which hosts seven locations worldwide, now hosts online viewing rooms. Those currently one view are Saul Steinberg: Imagined Interiors, James Turrell, Paul Graham: The Seasons, and others.

The Los Angeles Museum of Art redesigned their homepage to better guide viewers through their online content. Those who navigate to their website will have their choice of online art exhibitions, short films, documentaries, soundtracks, live recordings, articles, and more.

Theater, Dance, and Classical Music

The streaming service BroadwayHD allows subscribers to view a selection of Broadway shows from the comfort of their home. Some of the available titles are Brokeback Mountain, Kinky Boots, and some for the whole family including The Sleeping Beauty and Peter Pan.

The Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater introduced its new online services on March 30th. “Ailey All Access” will provide access to the dance theater’s classes, performances, and more. Their first full-length screening will take place tonight, March 30th on their website at 7 pm.

The New York Philharmonic created its new web portal NY Phil Plays On in response to the COVID-19 lockdown. Here, classical music fans can find old and new performance footage, radio broadcasts, and YPC Play, concerts for younger crowds.

Education

You can even spend your time in isolation getting an education from one of America’s most prestigious universities. The eight Ivy League schools are now offering about 450 of their classes online for free. The content covered in the classes ranges from Art & Design to Engineering to Education & Teaching to Personal Development. See the full course catalog here.

Clubbing from the Couch

American DJ D-Nice uses his Instagram Live to bring the Saturday night club scene to everyone at home. He calls his daily Livestream events “Homeschool at Club Quarantine,” which have already drawn over 160,000 viewers including Jennifer Lopez and Michelle Obama.

Visual: All creative commons

Attribution-NonCommercial 2.0 Generic (CC BY-NC 2.0)