Ces musiciens qui se filment dans leur confinement (25)
Ce week-end, même s’il fait un temps estival, et malgré les vacances de Pâques, on reste chez soi et admire l’inventivité et la créativité de nos musiciens !
Le pianiste de jazz Yaron Herman livre (presque) quotidiennement une vidéo. Dans la dernière, il improvise sur un seul motif.
Voici Maria de Buenos Aires de Piazzolla par le Boston Brass.
Les membres du joyeux Sirba Octet jouent eux aussi en version confinée : Kolomishka, dans un arrangement de Cyrille Lehn.
Corrado Giuffredi, première clarinette solo à l’Orchestra della Svizzera Italiana, vous propose d’interpréter la partie clarinette solo dans Boléro de Ravel sur ses notes répétées et il vous fournit même la partition ! A vous de jouer ;-)
BOLERO !! Take your chance: YOU are the soloist
Le corniste japonais Shinya Hashimoto poste des vidéos de petites pièces interprétées au serpent, instrument très utilisé au 18e siècle. Ce vendredi 10 avril, il tente un duo extrait d’une méthode pédagogique.
Le flûtiste Barry Griffiths joue le thème principal du 4e mouvement de la Symphonie du Nouveau Monde (Dvorak), arrangé pour un quatuor de flûtes, mais avec six parties de flûtes !
You can obtain the sheet music for free from here: https://www.8notes.com/scores/33953.asp ? Performed on a range of @tjflutes instruments, including a Redwood Piccolo. A Performers Series Flute, a Prototype Copper Body Flute, and a Bass Flute ? . . I found this arrangement over on 8note the other day, and I was reminded by the fact that this was one of my dads favourite pieces! So I took a lot of joy in recording this ? I ended up doubling the last part on Bass, and the top part on Piccolo to try and give it a bit of depth. I think looking back now I'd have probably had another instrument join with the second flute for the first iteration of the melody. But other than that I'm happy with it! ? . . I've recently ordered a couple of flute books, as I'm looking for new ways to get myself warmed up in the morning that inspire me! Can't wait for them to arrive! Also I am thinking of buying and learning the Dubois Concerto as I think it's extremely underrated in the flute repertoire, as is the Sonata! . . I'm going to chat to some friends and kick back for a while. Let me know what you think of the piece in the comments! Any orchestral repertoire you'd like to see me tackle next?! Hope you're all doing well! Much love and happy practicing!
Les membres du Quatuor Eclisses, l’un des rares quatuors de guitares, sont trop triste de ne pas pouvoir jouer ensemble. Ils ont trouvé une solution.
Un quatuor de violoncelle joue du flamenco rumba ! Avec Barnabas Hangonyi dit « Batio »
Violoniste de 17 ans, Aisha porte un nom qui est d’actualité : Corona. Elle a posté récemment une vidéo interprétant la Légende de Wieniawski. Vous verrez que le virus ne résistera pas !
Le pianiste Roger Muraro a lancé ce samedi 11 avril « Un printemps avec Beethoven », une série de micro concert commenté sur sa page Facebbok et sur YouTube. Premier épisode : Sonate op.2 n°2 en La majeur – 1. Allegro vivace
l’Orchestre philharmonique de Calgary et de l’Orchestre symphonique d’Edmonton se sont réunis virtuellement pour interpréter la belle variation Nimrod IX des Variations Enigma d’Elgar.