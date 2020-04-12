Ces musiciens qui se filment dans leur confinement (25)

Ce week-end, même s’il fait un temps estival, et malgré les vacances de Pâques, on reste chez soi et admire l’inventivité et la créativité de nos musiciens !

Le pianiste de jazz Yaron Herman livre (presque) quotidiennement une vidéo. Dans la dernière, il improvise sur un seul motif.

Voir cette publication sur Instagram Une publication partagée par Yaron Herman (@yaronhermanofficial) le 9 Avril 2020 à 2 :09 PDT

Voici Maria de Buenos Aires de Piazzolla par le Boston Brass.

Les membres du joyeux Sirba Octet jouent eux aussi en version confinée : Kolomishka, dans un arrangement de Cyrille Lehn.

Corrado Giuffredi, première clarinette solo à l’Orchestra della Svizzera Italiana, vous propose d’interpréter la partie clarinette solo dans Boléro de Ravel sur ses notes répétées et il vous fournit même la partition ! A vous de jouer ;-)

Le corniste japonais Shinya Hashimoto poste des vidéos de petites pièces interprétées au serpent, instrument très utilisé au 18e siècle. Ce vendredi 10 avril, il tente un duo extrait d’une méthode pédagogique.

Le flûtiste Barry Griffiths joue le thème principal du 4e mouvement de la Symphonie du Nouveau Monde (Dvorak), arrangé pour un quatuor de flûtes, mais avec six parties de flûtes !

Les membres du Quatuor Eclisses, l’un des rares quatuors de guitares, sont trop triste de ne pas pouvoir jouer ensemble. Ils ont trouvé une solution.

Un quatuor de violoncelle joue du flamenco rumba ! Avec Barnabas Hangonyi dit « Batio »

Violoniste de 17 ans, Aisha porte un nom qui est d’actualité : Corona. Elle a posté récemment une vidéo interprétant la Légende de Wieniawski. Vous verrez que le virus ne résistera pas !

Le pianiste Roger Muraro a lancé ce samedi 11 avril « Un printemps avec Beethoven », une série de micro concert commenté sur sa page Facebbok et sur YouTube. Premier épisode : Sonate op.2 n°2 en La majeur – 1. Allegro vivace

l’Orchestre philharmonique de Calgary et de l’Orchestre symphonique d’Edmonton se sont réunis virtuellement pour interpréter la belle variation Nimrod IX des Variations Enigma d’Elgar.

Photo © Sirba Octet