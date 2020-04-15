Ces musiciens qui se filment dans leur confinement (28)

Jusqu’au 11 mai ! et pour les musiciens, c’est parti jusqu’à la mi juillet… Mais gardons le moral ! Et soyons encore plus créatifs !

Les musiciens de Toronto Symphony Orchestra offrent cette version confinée de Appalachian Spring de Copland.

Le claviériste Michael Borgstede joue la Sonate KV 333 de Mozart (1er mouvement) sur un pianoforte Stein.

Le violoncelliste Ken James Kubota s’amuse en prenant son instrument pour une guitare !

Le clarinettiste Florent Héau tient son rendez-vous amical avec son voisin, avec cet extrait de Tosca de Puccini.

La Dual Band qui propose des spectacles décalés, propose sa version de Wir setzen uns, extrait de la Passion selon Saint Matthieu de J.S. Bach.

Olivier Manoury joue au bandonéon Corazoncito, qu’il a écrit pour Haut les Cœurs, un film de Solveig Anspach.

George Li (2e prix au Concours Tchaïkovsky en 2015) et son frère Andrew Li interprètent l’ « Andante » de la Sonate KV 381 pour quatre mains de Mozart.



Jerusalem Street Orchestra livre une version symphonique de La Petite Musique de Nuit de Mozart.

Le violoniste Timothy Chooi, deuxième prix au Concours La Reine Elisabeth à Bruxelles en 2019, offre une Caprice de Paganini… mais il ne sait pas de quel numéro il s’agit ! :D

L’accordéoniste Basha Slavinska propose ce petit aperçu du Concerto pour piano n° 23 en la majeur de Mozart.

Photo © Floren Héau