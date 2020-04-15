Ces musiciens qui se filment dans leur confinement (28)
Jusqu’au 11 mai ! et pour les musiciens, c’est parti jusqu’à la mi juillet… Mais gardons le moral ! Et soyons encore plus créatifs !
Les musiciens de Toronto Symphony Orchestra offrent cette version confinée de Appalachian Spring de Copland.
Le claviériste Michael Borgstede joue la Sonate KV 333 de Mozart (1er mouvement) sur un pianoforte Stein.
Le violoncelliste Ken James Kubota s’amuse en prenant son instrument pour une guitare !
Voir cette publication sur Instagram
Thank you @markrsummer for writing a tune that exponentially made cello a much cooler instrument than it already was ? – Julie-O by Mark Summer – #julieo #marksummer #solo #solotranscription #improv #pizz #pizzicato #juilliardthrives #cello #cellist #jazzcello #jazz #pickupmusic #pickupjazz #quarantine #stayhome #fingerstyle #transcription #guitar #bass #acoustic #cellosolo #cellistsofinstagram #cellistoftheworld #juilliard
Le clarinettiste Florent Héau tient son rendez-vous amical avec son voisin, avec cet extrait de Tosca de Puccini.
Olivier Manoury joue au bandonéon Corazoncito, qu’il a écrit pour Haut les Cœurs, un film de Solveig Anspach.
George Li (2e prix au Concours Tchaïkovsky en 2015) et son frère Andrew Li interprètent l’ « Andante » de la Sonate KV 381 pour quatre mains de Mozart.
Voir cette publication sur Instagram
Recorded in Apr 6th, 2020 Piano: George Li & Andrew Li It’s been a tough several weeks since I last had a reflection on social media. And it looks like the ride is about to get rougher – my heart goes out to all everyone who has experienced tragedy and incomprehensible losses. I’ve been doing a lot of reflection on my own recently, and it’s been hard to watch on the sidelines, feeling helpless staying at home as health care workers selflessly enter the fray trying to save lives, knowing that they risk their own every day. And though the last few weeks have been depressing to say the least, there have been many inspiring and heartwarming moments at the same time. Those moments have inspired me to record some music to share – hopefully once a week, maybe more. Here comes the first one, with my brother Andrew: the Andante from Mozart’s Piano Sonata in D major for 4 hands, K. 381. Hopefully, the soothing lyrical melodies will help provide some comfort during these utterly trying times. · · · #Mozart #4hands #quarantinelife
Jerusalem Street Orchestra livre une version symphonique de La Petite Musique de Nuit de Mozart.
Le violoniste Timothy Chooi, deuxième prix au Concours La Reine Elisabeth à Bruxelles en 2019, offre une Caprice de Paganini… mais il ne sait pas de quel numéro il s’agit ! :D
Voir cette publication sur Instagram
?Paganini Caprice #…?? Over the past few days, I have been trying to learn this Paganini Caprice. The arpeggio passages takes confidence and the upbow staccato takes emotional control… * What’s the most challenging violin technique for you? #quarantunes #100daysofpractice #violin #violinist #music #paganini #covid19 #quarantine #isolation #coronavirus #musician #technique #etude #timothychooi #violinistsofinstagram #strad #violinista #musicislife #musica #instagood #sony #50mm #1.8 #sonyalpha #sonyphotography
L’accordéoniste Basha Slavinska propose ce petit aperçu du Concerto pour piano n° 23 en la majeur de Mozart.
Voir cette publication sur Instagram
I’ve been working Mozart’s Concerto ?. 23 in A major. Please keep holding on and stay safe!??? • • • • • • • #Mozart #classicalmusician #workinggirl #accordion #artist #accordionist #accordeoniste #akordeon #musicienne #classic #artistsoninstagram #musicvideo #musicianlife #musicianlifestyle #polishgirl #polskadziewczyna #work #pracawdomu #musically?
Photo © Floren Héau