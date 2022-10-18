Part Three of Theo Mercier’s « OUTREMONDE »

The « Sleeping Chapter » is the third exhibit of the « OUTREMONDE » saga. Theo Mercier invites his viewers to view the world from a different persepctive. The exhibit opened 14 October and will be available until 8 January 2023.

Making Dreams apart of Reality

When entering the exhibit, you enter a large open room with filled with various sand beds and dogs. The beds look as if someone had just gotten out of them and all the dogs are sleeping. As you walk around the exhibit, it is all the same. Why is every sculpture a bed and a dog? Why is it made out of sand? « The Sleeping Chapter » by French Sculptor Theo Mercier, features about 50 sculptures of beds and dogs, all completley made out of sand. With his sculptures, Mercier mergers the dream world and reality. The materials used in the « OUTREMONDE » exhibits are things that can be found within the city. In a way Mercier is inclduing all of Paris in his artwork. Beds are a place people go to dream and my creating them from sand, he is inviting his audience to expirence and view life differently.

At the enrence of the exhbit there is a text written by the philosopher Emanuele Coccia that reads, « Rather than dreaming with out eyes open, we should learn to live, moment by moment, « dreams wide open ».

« The Sleeping Chapter » is located in the salle de Gens d’armes of the Conciergerie and it open everyday from 9:30-18:00.

2, Boulevard du Palais, 75001, Paris.

More information about the exhibit can be found here.