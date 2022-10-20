This Weekend in Paris, 21 October

This weekend in Paris, there are events that will get you ready for fall and take you to a different world. From fairs to immersive art exhibits, here are a few things to do this weekend.

Get ready for fall at the Foire D’Automne

The Foire d’Automne returns this Friday, Ocotber 21st. This event will offer various exhibitions from home improvement to shopping and food. Discover new products at fair prices and new ideas for home improvement while sampling a wide range of dishes. The Foire d’Autome will be held at Parc des Expositions- Porte de Versailles.

Discovery Contemporary Fine Art at the Salon d’automne

The Salon D’Automne is a contemporary art exhibition that will be returning on the 21st and is staying for the weekend. Presented at the exhibition will be hundreds of works in all disciplines of fine arts. From dance performances to string quartets, this large gathering will be held at Grande Halle de La Villette.

Immerse Yourself in the World of TinTin

This weekend at the Atelier des Lumières, Culture spaces and Tintinimaginatio presents an immersive exhibit that will take its visitors on a journey through the world of Tintin. From the first edition in 1929 to the most recent publications, you will have the chance to be a part of the story. The exhibit will open this weekend and be available until November 20th, 2022.

Walk Through Art with Patti Smith

Starting this weekend, “Evidence” will be open at the Centre Pompidou. “Evidence” will give its visitors a chance to traverse through the works of Arthur Rimbaud, Antonin Artaud, and René Daumal while listening to Patti Smith’s Perfect Vision. The exhibit will be shown from October 20-January 23, 2023.

Visuel: ©Foire D’Automne