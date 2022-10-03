« Them », Romain Bernini shows his work in Paris

Romain Bernini has another solo exhibition in Paris. This contemporary art exhibit is very interesting and shows a different perspective on life. « Them » is available until 08 October at the Suzanne Tarasieve Gallery. The exhibition is open Tuesday- Saturday, 11h-19h.

A Different View of Life

Romain Bernini’s « Them » features oil paintings of various scenes including trees in a forest, people, and animals. The colors used in the paintings, however, take away aspects of reality and instead replaces them with dream-like settings. A place that can only be reached outside of reality. There is a strange feeling that arises when examing Romain’s paintings. In some pieces, it seems as though the subjects are looking past its surrounding and directly at the spectator, and in others as though we are witnessing a scene in a dream. As humans, there are times when we often question reality. Is this real or are we playing a part in something that we have no control over? He also explores the concept of confronting in some of his works with how people come across some things in life and don’t know how to view them. His paintings have a mysterious feeling to them and that is what distinguishes him as an artist.

As I continued to look at Bernini’s paintings, there were pieces that made me feel like I was viewing someone’s dream or felt like I was being watched by the artwork. It was as if I was being drawn into the world of the art. I enjoyed viewing his work and feel that if there is anyone who enjoys things that are somewhat mysterious and eerie then this exhibit is worth the trip. The exhibit is free for anyone to enjoy.

Click here to see The Online Viewing Room.

7 Rue Pastourelle, 75003, Paris

Viseul: « Him IV » by Romain Bernini ©Kaci Johnson