Ces musiciens qui se filment dans leur confinement (8)

Il y a de plus en plus de musiciens diffusent leur concerts en direct depuis le salon. Nous en avons rassemblé quelques exemples.



Le grand pianiste de jazz Chick Corea donne chaque jour, depuis le 21 mars, une session sur FaceBook. Celle du 24 mars durait presque une heure !

Le pianiste Boris Giltburg donne lui aussi chaque jour un concert, à l’heure du déjeuner, et ce depuis le 18 mars (sur FaceBook et Instagram). Aujourd’hui le 25 mars, il a interprété les 9 Etudes-Tableaux op. 39 de Rachmaninov.

Des membres de l’ensemble vocal britannique Voces8 s’adressent à leurs auditeurs pour leurs médiations culturelles en ligne ! #LiveFromHome

La page FaceBook du Violon Channel diffuse en direct « Living Room Live ». Le 25 mars, c’était le tour du violoncelliste Johannes Moser dans un programme avec, entre autres, des extraits de la 3e Suite pour violoncelle de Bach. Par ailleurs, il donne des « masterclass speed » de moins de 10 mn pour des passages clés d’une œuvre. Le 24 mars, il abordait le 3e mouvement du Concerto de Saint-Saëns.

Sur YouTube « [email protected] » de ArteConcerts, le violoniste Daniel Hope propose un concert quotidien chaque jour à 18h.

Ce mercredi 25 mars à 18h, deux frères de musiciens, Thomas Enhco (piano) et David Enhco (trompette) ont offert ensemble depuis la maison familiale de l’île de Ré, un « joint concert » piano-trompette mais aussi de temps en temps avec le violon et en ventriloque, dans une ambiance super sympa !

Et en voici quelques sélections habituelle :

Thomas Leleu (tuba) et Lucienne Renaudin-Vary (trompette) devaient jouer ensemble au Festival de Pâques de Deauville ce 25 mars. Le concert étant annulé, ils interprètent en duplex leur « Stay home French German rumba » !

La violoncelliste Astrig Siranossian (lire notre interview) s’y met à la vidéo (pas direct), avec Après un rêve de Fauré.

Vous pouvez couter et regarder tous les jours la performance du violoniste David Castro-Balbi sur sa page FaceBook, comme ce Tango de Carlos Gardel, arrangé par John Wiliams pour le film Scent of a Woman et interprété par Itzhak Perlman.

Guillaume Martingé, violoncelliste du Quatuor Psophos, a joué un extrait de la Première Suite pour violoncelle seul de Bach pour ses voisins devant son apprtement.

Des musiciens ont arrangé en quatuor à cordes une chanson vietnamienne pour inciter les enfants à bien se laver les mains : Ghen Cô Vy avec des costumes très actuels !

Vous pouvez écouter la musique originelle.

Photo © David & Thomas Enhco