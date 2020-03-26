Ces musiciens qui se filment dans leur confinement (8)
Il y a de plus en plus de musiciens diffusent leur concerts en direct depuis le salon. Nous en avons rassemblé quelques exemples.
Le grand pianiste de jazz Chick Corea donne chaque jour, depuis le 21 mars, une session sur FaceBook. Celle du 24 mars durait presque une heure !
Le pianiste Boris Giltburg donne lui aussi chaque jour un concert, à l’heure du déjeuner, et ce depuis le 18 mars (sur FaceBook et Instagram). Aujourd’hui le 25 mars, il a interprété les 9 Etudes-Tableaux op. 39 de Rachmaninov.
From my sleeve notes on the cycle: A slow growl in the deepest reaches of the keyboard. Another one, a little faster, closer. A snap of sharp teeth. And then the frightened, light-fingered, hasty flight of the girl, trying to escape. That’s the beginning of the Étude-tableau Op. 39, No. 6, inspired by images of Little Red Riding Hood and the Wolf, as Rachmaninov himself wrote—but his version is no straight retelling. Having passed through the prism of his imagination, it’s scarier, darker, more ambiguous. And it isn’t only that the wolf wins in the end. At the beginning of the middle section, the wolves (for there are several of them now) seem to be stalking their prey, slowly advancing in anticipation of the vicious hunt to follow. Those wolves, however, are represented by the motif of Red Riding Hood herself, transposed down to the wolves’ register—as if she were pursued not by wolves, but by doppelgängers, twisted, nightmarish copies of herself. To me that’s real psychological horror. And what does it mean then, that the piece does indeed close with the wolf’s growl and final snap?For me, these, and the other études-tableaux constituting Op. 39 are many things simultaneously. Short stories; captivating, meticulously crafted to trim all excess, yet having enough material to lead us into fully believable worlds. Movies, with accomplished cinematography and lighting (wouldn’t the Red Riding Hood étude-tableau make a great short film?). Tone paintings, with Rachmaninov utilizing a huge breadth of piano techniques and textures, weaving multiple voices, melodies and harmonies into a rich aural tapestry. And perhaps also dreams, in the way they come with a tangible, distilled atmosphere and mood, created right away, by the very first notes of each piece; similar to those of our dreams that come with a strong emotional association, one which requires no grounds or explanation—we just know. Read more: https://borisgiltburg.com/CMFA/rachmaninov-etudes-tableaux-Op-39-moments-musicaux/
Des membres de l’ensemble vocal britannique Voces8 s’adressent à leurs auditeurs pour leurs médiations culturelles en ligne ! #LiveFromHome
La page FaceBook du Violon Channel diffuse en direct « Living Room Live ». Le 25 mars, c’était le tour du violoncelliste Johannes Moser dans un programme avec, entre autres, des extraits de la 3e Suite pour violoncelle de Bach. Par ailleurs, il donne des « masterclass speed » de moins de 10 mn pour des passages clés d’une œuvre. Le 24 mars, il abordait le 3e mouvement du Concerto de Saint-Saëns.
Sur YouTube « [email protected] » de ArteConcerts, le violoniste Daniel Hope propose un concert quotidien chaque jour à 18h.
Ce mercredi 25 mars à 18h, deux frères de musiciens, Thomas Enhco (piano) et David Enhco (trompette) ont offert ensemble depuis la maison familiale de l’île de Ré, un « joint concert » piano-trompette mais aussi de temps en temps avec le violon et en ventriloque, dans une ambiance super sympa !
Et en voici quelques sélections habituelle :
Thomas Leleu (tuba) et Lucienne Renaudin-Vary (trompette) devaient jouer ensemble au Festival de Pâques de Deauville ce 25 mars. Le concert étant annulé, ils interprètent en duplex leur « Stay home French German rumba » !
La violoncelliste Astrig Siranossian (lire notre interview) s’y met à la vidéo (pas direct), avec Après un rêve de Fauré.
? ?? When you have a fascinated audience to entertain at home during this quarantaine and you obviously have time to make some experiences…? ?: G.Fauré : Après un Rêve? #stayhome #quarantaine #viedechien #cello #piano #cellistathome #goodluck #missyou #stayhomechallenge #homeaudience #alaidenathanaelgouin #ruggieri1676
Vous pouvez couter et regarder tous les jours la performance du violoniste David Castro-Balbi sur sa page FaceBook, comme ce Tango de Carlos Gardel, arrangé par John Wiliams pour le film Scent of a Woman et interprété par Itzhak Perlman.
Guillaume Martingé, violoncelliste du Quatuor Psophos, a joué un extrait de la Première Suite pour violoncelle seul de Bach pour ses voisins devant son apprtement.
Petite lumière du soir pour mes voisins… ? Light Of Bach for the neighborhood… ……….. ……….. #confinement #cello #violoncelle #musicianlife #musiqueclassique #concert #classicalmusic #chambermusic #cellist #dandyparisien #violoncelliste #worldmusic #instaworld #instagood #dandy #dandystyle #gentlemanwithstyle #paris #france #photography #Bach
Des musiciens ont arrangé en quatuor à cordes une chanson vietnamienne pour inciter les enfants à bien se laver les mains : Ghen Cô Vy avec des costumes très actuels !
Vous pouvez écouter la musique originelle.
Photo © David & Thomas Enhco