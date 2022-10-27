« She Said », How Two Women Helped Others Get Their Voice Back

« She Said », directed by Maria Schrader, follows the journey of two New York Times journalists as they work on a story that will create an impact on the treatment of women in the entertainment industry.

Summary

The film follows two New York Times journalists, Megan Twohey (Carey Mulligan) and Jodi Kantor (Zoe Kazan), as they work towards publishing a story on sexual assault in Hollywood. Addressing a topic that has been an issue for decades, these two women try to convince the various victims to speak out against their abuser. The publication of the story will spark a conversation that will ultimately lead to the creation of the #MeToo movement.

A review of the film

She Said, based on the book titled the same, takes its viewers on a compelling and intriguing journey as they watch two investigative journalists try and help women whose voices had been taken away in exchange for settlements. Jodi and Megan take on an assignment addressing the issue of sexual harassment in the workplace, a task that will help so many women feel seen and supported. “Will you go on the record?” is a question asked by Jodi and Megan as they try and encourage the women to go speak up. Every time the question is asked, you find yourself hoping they will say yes. Hoping that someone will eventually say yes to speaking up against someone who was seen the biggest film producer in Hollywood. The movie is a little over hours long, but the duration does not take away from the impact overall. This allows for the movie to show the interactions and interviews with the various women were who were victims. As the women retell their experiences, you become more involved in the story. She Said is worth the watch, especially for those who want to know what Megan Twohey and Jodi Kantor went through to get their story published. The film will be released November 18 (January 4th, 2023, in France).

Visuel: ©Offical Movie Poster