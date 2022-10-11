This Week In Paris, 10 October

There is always something going on in Paris. This week there are new art exhibits, shows, and festivals.

New Exhibit at the Yves Saint Laurent Paris Museum

This is year is the 60th anniversary of the Yves Saint Laurent collection and the 5th anniversary of the museum. In order to celebrate this occasion, there is a new exhibit open. “Gold” will display the role that gold has played throughout the history of the fashion line. The “Gold” exhibit will open on October 14th.

The First Flan Festival

Fou de Pâtisserie will be holding its first Parisian Flan Festival. At the festival, you will have the opportunity to try a variety of flavors. If you want to find the best flan in Paris, then this festival is one you should attend. The event will be held on October 15th at the Fou de Pâtisserie stores.

L.A. Dance Project at the Chatelet Theater

From October 13-16, the L. A.Dance company will be putting on two different programs, Be Here Now and Everyone Keeps Me at the Théâtre du Châtelet. The first program will feature music from a string quartet and the second program will involve three different pieces, each by a different choreographer.

New Parisian Street Art Exhibit

Starting October 15th, there will be a free street art exhibit at Salle Saint-Jean at Paris City Hall. “Capitale(e): 60 ans d’art urbain à Paris” (Captial: 60 years of Street Art in Paris) will include over 70 pieces from street artists like Banksy, Invader, Miss Tic, and many more.

Behind the Scenes at the Louis Vuitton Foundation

The Louis Vuitton Foundation is hosting an event that will let visitors a chance to see the different aspects that go into putting on a new exhibit. “Journées Particulaières” will also allow its visitors to learn about that different job at the foundation and see how their newest « Monet-Mitchel » exhibit was put together.

Visuel: Yves Saint Laurent « Gold » exhibit poster