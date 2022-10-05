This Week In Paris, 03 October

From new exhibits to wine festivals, here are a few events going on in Paris this week.

Monet-Mitchell Exhibit at Louis Vuitton Foundation

Opening on 05 October, the Louis Vuitton Foundation has put the works of Claude Monet and Joan Mitchell together, creating a « dialogue » between the two artists. The two artists took different approaches when representing the same landscape and you will have the chance to experience this for yourself.

More information can be found here.

New Exhibit at the Quai Branly Museum

The « Black Indians de la Nouvelle Orléans » exhibit at the Quai Branly Museum will allow you to discover a culture that was created between African and Native Americans in New Orleans. The exhibit will display the elaborate costumes and music that make the culture unique. The exhibit opens on 04 October.

More information can be found here.

Salon de la Photo

Salon de la Photo offers you the chance to learn what’s new in the world of photography and video. You will have the chance to see technology and also enhance your photography from the various hands-on workshops and classes that are available. This event has various exhibits and will be open from 06-09 October.

More information can be found here.

Wine Festival in Montmartre

The Montmartre Grape Harvest Festival will take place in the 18th arrondissement from 5-9 October. Not only will you have the opportunity to participate in traditional wine-making activities but there will also be lots of music and dancing. Over the course of the festival, there will also be various performances and exhibitions to see.

More information can be found here.

Visuel: Affiche de Claude-Mithcel Exhibiton