Broadway’s Tony Awards Postponed Due to Coronavirus

One of the biggest nights for theater has been postponed amid concerns raised by the Coronavirus. The Tony Awards were originally set to take place on June 7th, but will now be put off until a later undetermined date.

All Broadway Theaters were forced to close their doors due to the pandemic. Once re-opened, a new date will be decided for the event. The uncertainty faced by the theater industry at this time of international crisis has been economically detrimental. Still, Broadway is continuing to pay its employees from actors to stagehands through the first few weeks of the shutdown.

The delay of the ceremony gives rise to the question of eligibility for awards. The first cut-off date for productions in the 2019-20 show season was April 23rd, but this will have to be renegotiated as nominations were included in the postponement.

Broadway likewise postponed the opening and previews for many shows including Mrs. Doubtfire, directed by Jerry Zaks and Diana Company, the musical about Princess Diana.

Some of Broadway’s own have been affected by the Coronavirus. Aaron Tveit from Moulin Rouge! The Musical along with the Tony Award winner Gavin Creel have both tested positive for COVID-19. The theater community is also grieving the tragic loss of 2019 Tony Award-winning playwright Terrence McNally at this time.

